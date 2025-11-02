Kartik Purnima 2025: Check Date, Time, Puja Timings, Significance For Dev Deepawali
Kartik Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on November 5. On this day, bathing in the Ganga, lighting lamps, and charity hold special importance. Worshipping Vishnu and Shiva is said to wash away sins. Known as Dev Diwali, a divine festival is celebrated
On this day, gods celebrate Diwali on Earth
Kartik Purnima is very important in Hinduism. It's believed that donating and bathing on this day brings divine blessings. Dev Diwali is also celebrated on this day in Kashi.
Kartik Purnima 2025 Date
According to the Hindu calendar, this year the Kartik Purnima tithi will last from 10:36 PM on November 4 to 6:48 PM on November 5. Due to Udaya Tithi, it will be celebrated on Nov 5.
Auspicious Time for Bathing and Charity on Kartik Purnima
The auspicious time for Ganga bath and charity on Kartik Purnima is from 4:52 AM to 5:44 AM. Morning puja is from 7:58 AM to 9:20 AM. Evening puja is from 5:15 PM to 7:05 PM.
Significance of Kartik Purnima
Donating, bathing, and worshipping on Kartik Purnima is said to erase sins and grant salvation. Bathe in the Ganga before sunrise and donate food, clothes, ghee, and rice.
Where to Light the Lamps
If fasting, you can have just water and fruit. Worship Ganesha, then Shiva-Parvati, and Vishnu-Lakshmi. Recite the Satyanarayan Katha. Light lamps at the main door and near Tulsi.