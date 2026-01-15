In today’s corporate world, many professionals are facing a silent health problem. Long hours spent sitting in front of laptops are slowly changing how the body moves and feels. This problem is often called a sedentary lifestyle, and experts say it is now one of the biggest health risks for young working adults.

According to reports, including those highlighted by Vogue, spending most of the day seated does more harm than people realise. Many think regular gym workouts are enough to fix the damage. However, health experts say the real solution lies in improving hip mobility.