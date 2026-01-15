A Gurgaon-based software engineering intern sparked a major discussion on Reddit after asking how to spend his first stipend of around Rs 1 lakh. Despite gifting family and celebrating, he said he still felt empty. Reddit users offered mixed advice.

A young software engineering intern from Gurgaon has sparked a wide and emotional discussion on social media after asking a simple but personal question: How should I spend my first stipend of one lakh rupees? The question was posted on Reddit, where it quickly gained attention and drew hundreds of responses ranging from serious advice to humour, travel ideas and deep reflections on life, money and happiness.

The young man, who said he is currently an intern and sometimes lives in Gurgaon, shared that he had around Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.02 lakh left from his first stipend. He explained that his mentors and friends advised him to spend the money fully, as it was his first earning. In his post, he said he had already done what many people do with their first salary. He took his parents and girlfriend out, gave gifts to loved ones, and donated some money. Yet, he said he still felt empty every day and wanted to do something meaningful for himself.

“I want to do something that will help me explore myself and make me feel happy,” he wrote, adding that he was unsure what that something should be.

Honest emotions strike a chord

What stood out was the honesty in his post. He admitted that while he first planned to save the money for emergencies, he now felt confused about what would truly make him happy.

Many users connected with this feeling. Several comments said that the post reflected a common problem among young professionals, earning money early in life but feeling unsure about purpose and fulfilment.

Travel, charity, hobbies and saving: Reddit reacts

Reddit users offered a wide range of suggestions. Many encouraged him to travel, with some suggesting solo trips within India and others recommending foreign destinations such as Thailand, Barcelona and Kyrgyzstan.

Others suggested buying gold or diamond jewellery, saying it feels good to wear and does not lose value. Some advised spending on hobbies like photography, woodworking, music, golf, swimming or learning a new skill.

A few users recommended charity work, such as visiting an orphanage and buying gifts for children. However, the original poster replied that he had already donated and felt it did not bring long-term happiness.

Strong advice on saving and balance

Not everyone supported spending the full amount. Several users warned him not to 'blow it all away' and suggested splitting the money into parts — savings, emergency funds, a small trip, and personal enjoyment.

Some criticised the advice given by his mentors, saying financial safety is important even in the first month of earning.

A deeper conversation about mental health

As the discussion grew, some users took a deeper approach. A few suggested therapy or self-understanding, saying that feeling empty may not be solved by spending money at all.

One user suggested Jungian psychology, while another said investing in mental health could be more valuable than any trip or gadget.

During the discussion, the intern also revealed that he builds custom drones and even has a contract linked to the defence sector, though he said he could not share details. This impressed many users and added to the interest around his post.

The post has gone viral not because of the money involved, but because it reflects a real and relatable struggle. It shows that even after earning well, happiness does not always come easily.