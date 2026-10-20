Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and dropped the cutest family picture - an absolute festive edit! They also shared the name of their second baby daughter.

The family of four! Daddy, Deepika, Dua and Devi — yes, you read that right! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share an absolutely adorable festive family picture, introducing their second daughter to the world. The duo also revealed their baby’s name: Devi Padukone Singh.

Dressed in gorgeous, yellow-toned, shimmering outfits, the family looked picture-perfect. Their caption read, “Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह.”

Take a look!

A Stunning Family Portrait!

The celebrity couple posted a family photograph. They dressed in coordinated ivory and golden traditional outfits. The portrait showed their expanded family. Elder daughter Dua featured prominently alongside her parents and new sibling. The caption: “Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह”. Ranveer Singh tenderly held Dua. She kissed baby sister Devi, cradled in Deepika Padukone's arms. This intimate scene showed the family's joy. It showed the siblings' growing bond. It instantly went viral.

How Fan's Reacted!

While many celebrities dropped lovely comments in the comment box, fans too were eager too shower love and blessings on the little one. One comment read, “No najar to the beautiful family.” Another user wrote, “all our duas to devi and family.” One more comment read, “Devi such a Devine name Happy Dussehra.”

About Their Happy Family!

Dua Padukone Singh! Their elder daughter was born on September 8, 2024. Her name "Dua" means "prayer". While, Devi Padukone Singh, their younger daughter was born on September 19, 2026.