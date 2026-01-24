Scientists have found several natural substances in coffee that might help manage blood sugar levels. Some of these substances worked better in lab tests than a commonly used diabetes medication. These results suggest that coffee could play a more significant role as a functional food, especially for people with type 2 diabetes.

These compounds work by stopping an enzyme named alpha-glucosidase. This enzyme helps break down carbohydrates into sugars while you're digesting food. When this enzyme is slowed, sugar moves into the bloodstream more slowly, which can help avoid sudden spikes in blood glucose.

The research was published in the journal Beverage Plant Research.