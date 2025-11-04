Image Credit : Getty

Curd is very good for health. The nutrients in it offer many benefits. However, many people think you shouldn't eat curd in winter because it causes a cold. But how true is that? Let's see what experts say.

The weather is cold in winter. Curd also has a cooling effect. So, if you eat cold or refrigerated curd, your body temperature might drop, possibly leading to a sore throat or cold. So, don't make that mistake.