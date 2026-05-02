Tired of Goa's crowded spots? These 5 hidden beaches offer a Bali and Maldives-like experience without the chaos. For a peaceful trip with clean water and stunning views, make sure to check out these secret spots.

Planning a trip to Goa but want to skip the usual noisy, crowded places? We get it. Goa is much more than just Baga and Calangute. There are some hidden gems here that can give Bali and Maldives a run for their money. Think clean water, golden sand, and total peace. If you want a relaxing and memorable trip, you have to add these 5 secret beaches to your list.

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Butterfly Beach

This is one of Goa's most beautiful and less-crowded beaches. Getting here is a bit of a task, but that's what makes it special. You can reach it by boat or by trekking. The blue water and lush green surroundings make it incredibly attractive. And the sunset view from here? Absolutely spectacular.

Galgibaga Beach

This beach is famous for being quiet and super clean. It's also called Turtle Beach because it's a conservation site for turtles. You'll find very few people here, so you can just relax and enjoy nature. It's a perfect spot for couples and anyone who loves the outdoors.

Cola Beach

Cola Beach is one of Goa's most hidden and exclusive spots. What makes it extra special is a beautiful lagoon right by the beach. The calm atmosphere and clear water will make you feel like you're in the Maldives. If you're looking for luxury and privacy, this is the best beach for you.

Kakolem Beach

Kakolem Beach, also known as Tiger Beach, is a true hidden gem. You'll need a bit of an adventurous spirit to get here. Surrounded by hills, this beach is incredibly peaceful and beautiful. You'll find almost no crowds, which means you can completely switch off and relax.

Betul Beach

Located in South Goa, Betul Beach is another quiet and uncrowded option. The vibe here is very calm and clean. It's also a great place to see some local fishing and experience the local way of life. If you want to escape the crowds and find some peace, definitely visit this beach.