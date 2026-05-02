One of the most well-known and respected churches in India is the Basilica of Bom Jesus. This church, which dates back to the late 16th century, is a perfect illustration of Baroque architecture. The church, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is well-known for holding the mortal remains of Christian missionary St. Francis Xavier.

Every 10 years, tourists from all around the world come to view his silver mausoleum. Portuguese influence on Goan culture is reflected in the church's opulent appeal, which has intricate murals and gilded alters. The Basilica is a symbol of Goa's colonial past and cultural blending because it holds a number of religious rituals and celebrations.