A legacy baked in wood fire and memory, this iconic Goan bakery blends heritage recipes with modern charm, drawing loyal patrons across generations to its fragrant doors in Panaji

In 1930, Andre Mascarenhas returned to Goa from Mumbai carrying more than just luggage — he brought back a dream shaped by years of learning in Mumbai’s Iranian bakeries. Armed with treasured recipes and refined techniques, including the art of multi-tiered wedding cakes and buttercream, he laid the foundation for what would become one of Panaji’s most cherished culinary landmarks: Confeitaria 31 De Janeiro.

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Tucked into the pastel charm of Fontainhas, the bakery quickly grew into more than just a place to buy bread. It became a space filled with aromas, stories, and a sense of belonging. Today, that legacy is carried forward by Andre’s grandson, Warren Mascarenhas, and his mother, Gletta, who continue to nurture both the recipes and the spirit of the establishment.

Step into the bakery today, and two things immediately stand out — the unmistakable fragrance of fresh bakes and the steady stream of customers. Some arrive for their daily treats, while others come simply to witness the bakery’s thoughtfully renovated space. Yet, despite the modern touches, the soul of the place remains unchanged.

What makes the crowd truly special is its diversity. Teenagers scroll through their phones while waiting in line, while elderly patrons — some in their eighties and nineties — return out of habit and nostalgia. Many of them remember Andre personally. They recall small gestures: an extra cookie slipped into their hands, a bit of buttercream passed through a window, or Swiss roll trimmings offered as a reward for small chores. These memories are as much a part of the bakery as its recipes.

Andre’s early years were marked by determination. In his late twenties when he started the bakery, he often worked through the night, sometimes sleeping on-site as he experimented and perfected his offerings. Alongside breads and cakes, he introduced Goan staples like plum cake, pinag, Madeiran Bolo de Mel, and the now-famous wine biscuits.

After his passing, it was the family’s commitment to preserving his work that kept the bakery alive. Gletta played a crucial role in this transition. She spent countless hours decoding old recipe books — converting outdated measurements, translating Portuguese ingredients, and carefully reconstructing flavours that defined the bakery’s identity.

But preserving tradition never meant resisting change. The family has consistently found ways to evolve without losing authenticity. The 2021 renovation reflects this balance. While the structure was reinforced and updated, the old-world wooden interiors and warm ambience were carefully retained. The result is a space that feels both nostalgic and contemporary — almost like stepping into a living memory with a modern filter.

For Warren, the bakery is deeply personal. Childhood memories of sitting at the counter, counting change, and answering phone calls now blend seamlessly with his role as a trained hotel management professional running daily operations. His contributions include introducing new creations like Bailey’s cheesecake pastries and wood-fired Basque cheesecake, adding subtle innovation to a classic menu.

About The Bakery

At the heart of the bakery lies its wood-fired oven — a massive 20-by-20-foot space that has been in use since the very beginning. Every morning, it produces fresh bread and puffs, and later in the day, cakes and other delicacies. This traditional baking method gives the products a distinctive flavour that modern ovens often fail to replicate.

Equally important is what the bakery chooses not to use — preservatives. This means shorter shelf life, but it guarantees freshness and authenticity. Each bite reflects care, patience, and craftsmanship.

Another pillar of the bakery’s success is its staff. Many employees have been with the establishment for decades, some starting as young apprentices. Their deep understanding of the process and unwavering loyalty have helped maintain consistency through generations.

Among the many beloved offerings, bol sans rival holds a special place. This layered dessert, made with meringue and French buttercream, achieves its signature crunch from cashew nuts lightly charred in the wood fire — a technique passed down from Andre himself.

The menu continues to celebrate Goan and Portuguese influences with items like bebinca, doce de grao, poye, serradura, and rum balls. Each item carries a story, a technique, and a taste that has stood the test of time.

What truly defines Confeitaria 31 De Janeiro, however, is not just its food but its emotional resonance. It is a place where generations meet, where recipes are remembered as vividly as childhood moments, and where the past continues to shape the present.

In a world of fleeting food trends, this bakery remains a reminder that some flavours — and some stories — are meant to endure.