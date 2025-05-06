Craving Street Food? Try this Madurai-style butter bun toast at home
Madurai is known for its non-vegetarian dishes, but its snacks are equally popular. One such favorite is the Butter Bun, available everywhere from street vendors to bakeries. Here's how to easily make it at home.
May 06 2025
2 Min read
Madurai's culinary delights are well-known. Among them, the Butter Bun Toast stands out as a simple yet satisfying tea-time snack. Easily found at bus stands, railway stations, and tea stalls, its buttery aroma is irresistible. Recreate this experience and flavor at home with ease.
Soft buns – 2 (sliced or whole), Butter – 3 tsp, Sugar – 2 tsp (or to taste), Cheese/Cream/Milkmaid – 1 tsp (optional), Pepper powder – as needed (optional, for spice)
- Heat a griddle or pan moderately. Avoid overheating. - Add 1 tsp of butter. Once melted, place the bun on it. - Toast both sides until golden brown, ensuring it remains soft. - Sprinkle sugar over the bun. It will melt into the butter. - Optionally, spread cheese or cream for added richness. - Finally, spread another tsp of butter on top and serve when it melts and releases its aroma.
- This simple snack captures the essence of street food. - Perfect for morning tea or an evening treat. - A fulfilling snack for rainy days. - In some regions, buns are soaked in sugar syrup before adding butter for extra sweetness. - A favorite among all ages.
- If butter or ghee isn't available, use good quality paneer. - If buns are stale, dampen them before toasting to soften. - Add a pinch of sugar, cardamom powder, and betel leaf powder for an authentic street food flavor. - Enjoy with tea for the complete street food experience.
