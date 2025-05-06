3 5

- Heat a griddle or pan moderately. Avoid overheating. - Add 1 tsp of butter. Once melted, place the bun on it. - Toast both sides until golden brown, ensuring it remains soft. - Sprinkle sugar over the bun. It will melt into the butter. - Optionally, spread cheese or cream for added richness. - Finally, spread another tsp of butter on top and serve when it melts and releases its aroma.