Try this unique and easy Tomato Upma recipe. It's a delicious twist on traditional upma, perfect for when tomatoes are in season.

This dish is a favorite among all ages, from children to adults. Its soft texture and mild spices are its highlights. Semolina is easily digestible, and tomatoes improve digestion. This makes it a perfect snack between lunch and dinner. Semolina contains carbohydrates, fiber, and some vitamins. Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants like lycopene. Adding vegetables can further enhance its nutritional value.



Ingredients:

1 cup Semolina

2 large Tomatoes (chopped)

1 large Onion (chopped)

1 Green Chili (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon Mustard Seeds

1/2 teaspoon Urad Dal

A few Curry Leaves

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric Powder

2 cups Water

Salt to taste

Oil as needed

(Optional: Carrots, Peas, Cashews, Raisins, Ghee, Lemon Juice, Coriander)

Instructions:

Dry roast the semolina in a pan and set aside. In the same pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and curry leaves. Add chopped onions and green chilies and sauté until golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes and sauté well until they soften. Add turmeric powder and salt. Pour 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Once the water boils, slowly add the roasted semolina while stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Reduce heat, cover the pan, and cook for 5-7 minutes. The water should be absorbed, and the upma should be cooked thoroughly. Add ghee and chopped coriander if desired. Serve hot tomato semolina upma with chutney or sambar.

Tips to make Tomato Upma even more delicious:

- Add finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans while sautéing. This will increase the nutritional value and color of the upma.

- Adding cashews and raisins while roasting gives the upma a sweet and crunchy flavor.

- Adding a teaspoon of ghee enhances the aroma and taste of the upma.

- Squeeze a little lemon juice before serving for a refreshing taste.

- Sprinkling chopped coriander and curry leaves gives the upma a good aroma and appearance.

- Using small onions instead of large onions adds extra flavor.

- Add green chilies or red chili powder according to your preference.

- This tomato upma tastes even better when served as a snack with coconut chutney, tomato chutney, or sambar.