Fearing an LPG shortage due to conflict in West Asia, IRCTC may halt cooked meals on trains. It has directed catering partners to prepare alternative cooking methods to prevent service disruptions.

Passengers travelling on Indian trains may soon see changes in onboard meal services as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) prepares contingency measures amid concerns over a possible LPG shortage linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The railway catering arm has asked its catering partners across the country to activate backup arrangements so that food services can continue even if LPG supplies face disruption.

IRCTC Issues Advisory to Catering Units

In a letter dated March 10, IRCTC directed food plazas, refreshment rooms and Jan Ahaar outlets at railway stations to be ready with alternative cooking methods in case liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies run short.

The advisory has been issued to catering licensees across the railway network, asking them to immediately implement contingency plans to keep food services running smoothly for passengers.

“To maintain seamless operations, you are hereby directed to implement the following measures immediately,” the IRCTC communication said.

LPG Shortage May Impact Base Kitchens

Officials say the concern mainly revolves around IRCTC’s base kitchens — the large facilities where meals for trains are prepared before being loaded onto pantry cars.

These kitchens rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders for cooking. Any shortage could disrupt meal preparation and affect the supply of food to trains across the country.

Railway officials say IRCTC currently serves around 17 lakh meals every day, making it one of the largest catering networks in the country.

Alternative Cooking Methods Suggested

To avoid disruptions, IRCTC has asked catering operators to explore alternative cooking arrangements if LPG supplies become uncertain.

Station-based food outlets have also been instructed to stay operational even in challenging conditions so passengers can still access meals and snacks during their journey.

Caterers have also been told to immediately report to authorities if LPG supply to their zones slows down or stops.

Conflict in West Asia Behind Supply Concerns

The advisory comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia that have raised fears about possible disruptions in global fuel supply chains, including commercial LPG.

While there has been no official confirmation of large-scale shortages yet, railway authorities appear to be taking preventive steps to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

Refund for Pre-Booked Meals

IRCTC has also reassured passengers that they will not lose money if catering services are affected.

Officials said that passengers who have pre-booked meals while reserving their train tickets will receive a full refund if cooked meal services are temporarily halted due to LPG shortages.