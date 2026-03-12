Looking for a cheap and useful kitchen gadget? An electric kettle under ₹1000 is a fantastic option. You can easily whip up light meals without using LPG gas and finish your kitchen chores much faster.

These days, small kitchen gadgets make our work so much easier. One such gadget is the electric kettle. It's not just for boiling water anymore. You can use it to make Maggi, oats, soup, eggs, and even tea. The best part is, if you ever run out of LPG gas at home, you can still cook a simple meal with an electric kettle. You can find kettles from many good brands for under ₹1000 in the market. They are super useful for students, working professionals, and small families. Let's check out some of the best options available for under ₹1000.

Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Electric Kettle 1.5L

First up is the Pigeon by Stovekraft Favourite Electric Kettle 1.5L. It's one of the best-selling kettles in the budget category. It has a 1.5-litre capacity, 1500-watt power, an auto cut-off safety feature, and a stainless steel body, which helps boil water quickly. You can easily make tea, coffee, noodles, and soup in this kettle.

Prestige PKOSS Electric Kettle 1.5L

Another great option is the Prestige PKOSS Electric Kettle 1.5L, which comes from a trusted brand. It features a stainless steel design, a heat-resistant handle, automatic cut-off, and fast boil technology. Because of these features, people love it for boiling water quickly and for daily use.

Bajaj KTX 1.2 Litre Electric Kettle

Besides these, the Bajaj KTX 1.2 Litre Electric Kettle is a compact and sturdy option. It's very useful for small kitchens, students, or those living in hostels. It comes with a 1.2-litre capacity, a double safety system, and anti-dry boil protection. You can also use this kettle to boil eggs and make instant noodles.

Milton Euroline Electric Kettle 1.5L

If you want a kettle with a simple and strong design, the Milton Euroline Electric Kettle 1.5L is a good choice. It has 1500-watt power, a stainless steel interior, is easy to clean, and has a lightweight design, making it convenient for everyday use.

Lifelong LLKT02 Electric Kettle 1.5L

And if you're looking for a stylish option on a budget, the Lifelong LLKT02 Electric Kettle 1.5L could be a great pick. It offers fast heating, auto shut-off, an ergonomic handle, and a modern design. That's why this kettle is quite popular among hostel students and for travel.

What all can you make in an electric kettle?

If you have an electric kettle, you can make many things even without LPG gas. For instance, you can easily prepare tea and coffee, Maggi and instant noodles, soup, oats, boiled eggs, and even pasta.

Things to keep in mind when buying an electric kettle