You might see a visible change in acne and inflammation if you follow this remedy regularly. However, everyone has a different skin type, hormone level, diet, lifestyle, and acne severity. We cannot guarantee that pimples will completely vanish in just 7 days. You must drink plenty of water, eat simple meals, and avoid fried or spicy foods to control acne.

You should consult a dermatologist instead of trying home remedies if your pimples are severe, painful, leave scars, or keep returning. Pregnant women and people with existing health issues must seek medical advice before they try any new food remedy.