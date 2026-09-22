You need 1 litre of full-fat milk and 1 teaspoon of curd as a starter. You can use ¾ to 1 tablespoon of starter during winter.

How to make thick curd at home

You must wash and clean a vessel first. Pour 1 litre of milk into it and boil it on a medium-low flame.

Reduce the flame once the milk starts boiling. Let it simmer slowly for about 10 to 15 minutes. You should stir it occasionally. Boiling the milk for some extra time makes the curd thicker and tastier. You can stir the milk frequently if you do not want a thick cream layer on top. Leave it alone if you want the cream.