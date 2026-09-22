Travel bloggers Akshita and Jash successfully explored Georgia on a budget of just Rs 70,000 for a seven-day trip. Their well-planned itinerary included flights, affordable meals, and visits to picturesque locations like Tbilisi, Kazbegi, and Batumi. The country offers Indian tourists European-style landscapes and an easy eVisa process.

Georgia has slowly become a popular place for Indian tourists to visit. The country is known for its beautiful mountains, cute old towns, long past, and easy-to-afford travel choices. A well-planned trip to Georgia doesn't have to cost a lot of money, which makes it even more appealing.

Akshita and Jash, who write about travel, talked about how they saw the country on a budget of just Rs 70,000. They listed all of their costs, from flights and lodging to getting around town and seeing the sights. They also talked about how careful planning helped them keep costs low while still getting the most out of their trip.

Just a five-hour flight away, Georgia offers Indian travellers the chance to experience European-style landscapes without spending a fortune. You may apply for a Georgia eVisa and get it in around three to five days, according to Akshita. With careful budgeting, a seven-day trip may easily be booked for about Rs 70,000.

Depending on the airline, departure location, and purchasing date, a round-trip ticket from India to Georgia may cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. Travellers may research prices and make reservations well in advance if they want to save money.

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Another cost that is manageable is food. Vegetarian alternatives are readily accessible, and a lunch can cost between Rs 300 and Rs 600. Though it could be more expensive than local food, Indian food is also available at well-known tourist destinations. Airbnbs and hotels often cost between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 each night.

A Look At Their 7-Day Itinerary

The couple set off from Tbilisi, a city that tourists may "instantly fall in love with" once they arrive, according to Akshita. After touring Liberty Square and Tbilisi's Old Town on the first day, they rode the cable car to Mother of Georgia. from the perspective. They went on a day trip to Sighnaghi, also referred to as the City of Love, on the second day. Along the journey, she also made a detour at Kakheti to learn about Georgia's wine culture and take in the picturesque surroundings.

Akshita and Jash set out for Kazbegi, "where the vibes of Switzerland are guaranteed," the next day. She said, "Kazbegi has something special that we actually left our hearts here in the mountains."

The itinerary then moved towards Batumi on the fifth day. The couple travelled by train to the Black Sea city known for its coastal setting and spent the last two days of their trip there. "Because this is a beach town, you'll enjoy amazing laid-back vibes," she said.

The couple recommended Georgia for couples as well as families. “Georgia is such a cool place to visit. Not only is it the birthplace of wine, but we had an amazing time here enjoying cities, mountains, beaches,” Akshita concluded.