To clean a microwave with a lemon, you'll need a fresh lemon, a microwave-safe bowl, a cup of water, and a clean cloth or sponge. Take water in a bowl, cut the lemon in half, and put it in. Heat this bowl in the microwave for 2 to 3 minutes on high. Keep the microwave door closed for 2 minutes so the steam builds up inside; this helps loosen the grime. Now, open the microwave door and wipe the walls, tray, and door with a cloth or sponge. The microwave will be sparkling clean.