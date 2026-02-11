Microwave Cleaning Tips: Simple Tips to Remove Stubborn Food Stains Fast
Clean Microwave With Lemon: If you use a microwave, you know stains can build up from reheating food. If you want an easy trick to clean it, we'll show you how to make your microwave sparkle with just one lemon.
How to make your microwave shine with a lemon
To clean a microwave with a lemon, you'll need a fresh lemon, a microwave-safe bowl, a cup of water, and a clean cloth or sponge. Take water in a bowl, cut the lemon in half, and put it in. Heat this bowl in the microwave for 2 to 3 minutes on high. Keep the microwave door closed for 2 minutes so the steam builds up inside; this helps loosen the grime. Now, open the microwave door and wipe the walls, tray, and door with a cloth or sponge. The microwave will be sparkling clean.
What to do to remove stubborn microwave stains
If your microwave has stubborn food stains, you can use a lemon for that too. Put a little salt or baking soda on the lemon peel and use it to scrub the microwave's walls, tray, and door. After cleaning, leave the microwave door open for 5 minutes to get rid of any bad smells.
Clean with liquid detergent and lemon
You can also use liquid detergent to clean the microwave. Mix a teaspoon of liquid detergent with a little water and lemon juice. Now, clean the microwave with a soft sponge, and it will shine like new.
Clean with lemon, vinegar, and soda
If the microwave is really dirty, you can make a cleaning solution by mixing equal parts lemon juice, vinegar, and a teaspoon of baking soda. Apply it inside the microwave and leave it for 5 to 10 minutes. The grime will start to lift on its own, then just wipe it all away with a cloth.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.