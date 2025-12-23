Image Credit : @EatWithNia/X

As December arrives, cities across India light up with festive cheer. Churches prepare for midnight masses, streets are adorned with colourful decorations, and homes fill with the aroma of freshly baked cakes. Christmas brings an atmosphere of joy, celebration, and an abundance of delicious treats, with cakes and traditional sweets taking centre stage.

Different communities across India celebrate Christmas in unique ways, reflecting a diversity of foods and customs.

In Mumbai, for example, the East Indian community busies itself in kitchens and local bakeries, preparing delicacies from family recipes passed down through generations.