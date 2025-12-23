Christmas 2025: 7 Different Names for Santa Claus Around the World

Around the world, Santa is known by many different names, reflecting diverse cultural interpretations of this beloved Christmas figure.
In the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, "Santa Claus" or "Father Christmas" is believed to tour the world in a red suit on a sleigh drawn by reindeer.
In Germany, the gift-bringer is known as Weihnachtsmann, or 'Christmas Man.' The season often kicks off on December 6th with St. Nicholas Day (Nikolaustag).
In the US and Canada, 'Kris Kringle' is another popular name for Santa. It originates from the German term 'Christkind,' meaning the Christ child.
In France, Père Noël ('Father Christmas') delivers gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, sometimes accompanied by his counterpart, Père Fouettard.
Babbo Natale, or 'Daddy Christmas,' is the beloved gift-bringer in Italy. Italian families traditionally open their presents on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning.
In the Netherlands, 'Sinterklaas' is a traditional figure who arrives in mid-November. He is an elderly man who rides a white horse over rooftops to deliver gifts.
In Russia, where Christmas is celebrated on January 7, Slavic legendary character Ded Moroz ('Grandfather Frost') brings gifts with his granddaughter Snegurochka.
