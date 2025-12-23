English

Christmas 2025: 7 Different Names for Santa Claus Around the World

Around the world, Santa is known by many different names, reflecting diverse cultural interpretations of this beloved Christmas figure.

English: Santa Claus / Father Christmas

In the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, "Santa Claus" or "Father Christmas" is believed to tour the world in a red suit on a sleigh drawn by reindeer.

German: Weihnachtsmann (Christmas Man)

In Germany, the gift-bringer is known as Weihnachtsmann, or 'Christmas Man.' The season often kicks off on December 6th with St. Nicholas Day (Nikolaustag).

American-English: Kris Kringle

In the US and Canada, 'Kris Kringle' is another popular name for Santa. It originates from the German term 'Christkind,' meaning the Christ child.

French: Père Noël / Papa Noël

In France, Père Noël ('Father Christmas') delivers gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, sometimes accompanied by his counterpart, Père Fouettard.

Italian: Babbo Natale (Daddy Christmas)

Babbo Natale, or 'Daddy Christmas,' is the beloved gift-bringer in Italy. Italian families traditionally open their presents on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning.

Dutch: Sinterklaas

In the Netherlands, 'Sinterklaas' is a traditional figure who arrives in mid-November. He is an elderly man who rides a white horse over rooftops to deliver gifts.

Russian: Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost)

In Russia, where Christmas is celebrated on January 7, Slavic legendary character Ded Moroz ('Grandfather Frost') brings gifts with his granddaughter Snegurochka.

