Christmas 2025: 11 cute photos of Santa Claus around the world
Just hearing the name 'Santa Claus' brings back awesome childhood memories of getting gifts from a jolly, white-haired man during the holidays... oh, those were the days (or still are, if you're young and lucky!).
Santa Claus, also called Father Christmas or Saint Nick, is a legendary figure in Western culture said to bring gifts to kids on Christmas Eve.
Legend says he does this with help from his elves, who make toys at the North Pole, and flying reindeer that pull his sleigh across the sky.
A man sets up huge Santa Claus figures at a market for Christmas in Kolkata, India.
A giant Styrofoam Santa Claus is on display as a Christmas decoration on the streets of Kolkata.
Street artist Jose Miguel Moctezuma Gonzalez, dressed as Santa, interacts with people at metro stations in Mexico City.
Santa Claus celebrates after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfL Bochum 1848 at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
A Christmas parade in Turin, Italy, features Santa and an elf riding in a red electric Corvette through the holiday markets.
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus outfit poses for a photo at the Sea Life aquarium to mark the Christmas season in Bangkok.
Santa delivers lollipops to kids at Germans Trias Hospital by zip-lining down the building's front in Badalona, Spain.
People in Santa suits bike near the Colosseum in Rome to raise money for kids with cancer, an event by the 'Peter Pan' non-profit.
Boats carrying rowers dressed as Santa Claus sail down the Grand Canal during the Christmas water pageant in Venice, Italy.
A group of people in Santa costumes pose for a photo before their charity bike ride through Rome to help children.
