- International Women’s Day 2026: Top 10 Indian Women Who Went Global and Made India Proud
International Women’s Day 2026 celebrates Indian women who gained global recognition in business, sports, literature, entertainment and economics. These inspiring women have represented India on the world stage.
India’s Global Women Icons: Breaking Barriers and Inspiring the World
India has produced many extraordinary women who have broken barriers and earned global recognition in fields such as business, sports, entertainment, literature and international economics.
Through talent, determination and leadership, these women have taken India’s name to the world stage and inspired millions across generations.
Here are 10 Indian women who went global and made a lasting impact internationally.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
From winning the Miss World crown to becoming a global entertainment icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood. Her international breakthrough came with the American TV series Quantico. Today, she is a global star, producer, entrepreneur and a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.
Indra Nooyi
One of the most influential corporate leaders in the world, Indra Nooyi served as CEO of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2018.
Under her leadership, the company expanded globally and focused on healthier product strategies, making her a role model for women in business worldwide.
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu is one of India’s most celebrated athletes. She became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in badminton and later won the Badminton World Championship, earning recognition as one of the world’s best players.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Founder of the biotechnology company Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a pioneer in the global biotech industry. She transformed Biocon into a globally respected pharmaceutical and research company, making India a significant player in biotechnology.
Arundhati Roy
Arundhati Roy gained international fame after winning the prestigious Booker Prize for her novel The God of Small Things.
Her literary works and political essays have received global attention and sparked discussions worldwide.
Mary Kom
Nicknamed “Magnificent Mary,” Mary Kom is a six-time world boxing champion and Olympic medalist.
Her incredible journey from a small village in Manipur to becoming a global boxing icon continues to inspire athletes around the world.
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi is an internationally known author, model and television personality. She gained worldwide fame as the host of the popular culinary reality show Top Chef and has been an influential voice in food, culture and social issues.
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza became India’s most successful female tennis player, winning multiple Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles. She played a key role in popularizing tennis among young athletes in India.
Gita Gopinath
Gita Gopinath is one of the world’s most respected economists and currently serves as First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. Her research and policy work have influenced global economic discussions.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema and has also made her mark internationally. She appeared in the Hollywood action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage and served as a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
