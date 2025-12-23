- Home
Christmas 2025: Janhvi Kapoor–Khushi Kapoor Mark the Day With a Touch of Sridevi’s Legacy
The video of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor decorating their Christmas tree has gone viral. It shows the stars placing decorations shaped like their parents, Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi.
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's Christmas festivities have received tremendous notice on social media. A video circulating online shows them constructing a beautiful tree with ornaments that resemble their father, Boney Kapoor, and late mother, Sridevi.
The video, which was posted by social media celebrity Orry, rapidly became a fan favourite, with viewers praising the Kapoor family's distinct and personal Christmas touch. The clip, which also included their other buddies, showed them painstakingly hanging various funny decorations on the Christmas tree.
Two specific decorations—miniature representations of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi—stand out and provoked controversy among onlookers.
Orry's post has the caption, "And the best Christmas tree winner is." Orry's Instagram feed also featured moments from the occasion.
In addition to the video, Orry shared several photos with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, captioned "Christmas with the Kapoors." These photographs provided deeper insight into the family's Christmas preparations and the festive spirit that pervaded their celebration.
Other Bollywood families, like Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, embraced the festive mood. Soha Ali Khan shared photos of the Pataudi family's Christmas decorations on Instagram. It gave fans a glance at the family's enormous, colourfully decorated tree and holiday setting.
