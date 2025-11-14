Image Credit : google

Children are not things to be molded, but people to be unfolded. – Jess Lair

You are the stars that make our world shine brighter. Keep dreaming, keep growing. Happy Children’s Day!

There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way it treats its children. – Nelson Mandela

Never lose the sparkle in your eyes or the wonder in your heart. The world needs your light.