Image Credit : Getty

Chickpeas have a very low glycemic index. This means they release glucose into the blood slowly. This prevents sudden spikes or drops in blood sugar. So, people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes can include chickpeas in their meals.

Boosts immunity...

If you want to reduce the occurrence of common colds and viral infections, chickpeas are a great supportive food. The zinc, folate, and antioxidant polyphenols in them strengthen the immune system. The body's ability to fight off diseases increases.