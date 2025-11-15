Image Credit : X/Sania mirza

Between 2003 and 2013, Sania consistently held the position of India’s top female tennis player across singles and doubles. She became the youngest recipient of the Padma Shri in 2006 and later added the Arjuna Award and Padma Bhushan to her achievements. Over the years, she built an impressive Grand Slam career, including memorable victories like her Wimbledon doubles win, making her one of the most celebrated athletes in the country.