For some, ongoing pain and exhaustion could be signs of a medical condition called fibromyalgia — a disorder that remains underdiagnosed and often misunderstood.

In our fast-paced modern world, we often dismiss ongoing fatigue and body aches as simply symptoms of long hours at work, busy schedules, or simply “getting older.” What if your body is signalling something deeper beneath the surface?

What Is Fibromyalgia?



Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain in the muscles and soft tissues, often accompanied by fatigue, sleep disturbances, and cognitive issues commonly referred to as “fibro fog.” Those with fibromyalgia can feel as though their bodies ache, or they have bruises all over — even when there isn't any evidence of pain or bruising. This can be particularly frustrating, as standard tests often do not detect the condition, making it difficult to diagnose.

The reason for fibromyalgia is not yet known. However, it is thought to be related to the way the brain and nervous system handle pain signals. For reasons that are not fully understood, the pain response is turned on in people with fibromyalgia, making even small pains feel much bigger.

Common Symptoms

Not everyone looks the same with fibromyalgia; however, some of the most common symptoms are:

Persistent muscle pain or tenderness

Tiredness, even after getting enough sleep, Difficulty concentrating or remembering things

Headaches or migraines

Changes in mood, such as anxiety or depression

Digestive troubles such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)



They may come and go, and worsen if you are stressed, cold, or haven't slept well.

Who Is at Risk?

While fibromyalgia can affect anyone, it is more commonly diagnosed in women, particularly between the ages of 30 and 60. A family history of the condition, autoimmune disorders such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, and past trauma — physical or emotional — can increase one’s risk.

Diagnosis and Management Because there is no definitive test for fibromyalgia, it is frequently diagnosed after other conditions have been eliminated. Doctors typically use a combination of medical history, symptom patterns, and physical examinations to conclude.

There is no cure for fibromyalgia, but itcan be managed effectively through medication, therapy, and lifestyle measures. Regular low-impact exercises, such as walking, swimming, or yoga, can help reduce pain and fatigue. Quality of life may be improved by using stress-reducing methods, such as meditation or cognitive behavioural therapy. Some people benefit from medications like pain relievers, antidepressants, or drugs for neuropathic pain management.

If you are constantly tired, your muscles ache for no apparent reason, and you feel mentally foggy despite getting enough rest, it is worth discussing this with your healthcare provider. Fibromyalgia is real, and with the right support, you do not have to let it take over your life.

-Dr. Ashlesha Shukla Consultant Rheumatologist, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar