Many people might have noticed that some kernels remain at the bottom of the vessel after popcorn is made. These are called 'Old Maids' in English. Lack of enough moisture in the kernels, damage to the outer shell, or not getting heat properly are the reasons for this. Another important thing is.. we cannot make popcorn with all types of corn kernels. Only a specially grown popcorn variety is used for this. Its hard shell and inner moisture are in the right proportion, which is why the kernels pop when heated. That is why sweet corn or other ordinary corn kernels do not turn into popcorn just by heating them. Even though it looks like a small corn kernel.. the combination of water vapor, pressure and temperature changes happening inside it is the real science behind making popcorn.