Temple Closure for Lunar Eclipse

The Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple will remain closed for approximately ten hours on Tuesday in observance of the total lunar eclipse.

According to temple authorities, the eclipse will commence at 3:21 PM and continue until 6:47 PM. As per established religious customs followed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple will be closed from 9:00 AM to 7:30 PM. All temples under the jurisdiction of TTD will also remain shut during this period. After the conclusion of the eclipse, purification rituals will be performed in accordance with Agama traditions, following which darshan for devotees will resume. In view of the eclipse, the free Annaprasadam distribution centres operated by TTD have also been temporarily suspended. Devotees have been advised to take note of the revised schedule and plan their visits accordingly.

IMD on the Celestial Event

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a total lunar eclipse will take place on Tuesday, March 3, across several time zones. The phenomenon occurs when the entire Moon passes through the Earth's umbral shadow. A partial lunar eclipse, in contrast, takes place when only a part of the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow.

Visibility and Magnitude

In a post on X, the IMD stated that the total lunar eclipse on March 3 will have a magnitude of 1.155. The eclipse will be visible across India, as well as in parts of Eastern Asia, Australia and the Americas. In the Indian context, the visibility of the eclipse will vary by region. Most places in the country will observe the ending phase of the lunar eclipse at the time of moonrise. However, in parts of North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the end of the totality phase will also be visible.

Eclipse Schedule (IST)

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the celestial event will follow a specific schedule throughout the afternoon and evening. The eclipse is slated to begin at 15:20 (3:20 PM), with the totality phase starting at 16:34 (4:34 PM). The Moon will remain completely within the Earth's shadow until totality ends at 17:33 (5:33 PM), and the entire eclipse cycle will officially conclude at 18:48 (6:48 PM). (ANI)