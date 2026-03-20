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How to read anyone's mind?

It's really tough to guess what's going on in someone else's head. People act all nice to your face but won't miss a chance to backstab you. Acharya Chanakya, in his 'Chanakya Niti', shared some simple tricks to easily find out what the person in front of you is really thinking. Let's check out these secret principles from him.