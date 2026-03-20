Chanakya Niti: Here's How to Figure Out What's Really on Someone's Mind
Chanakya Niti: People often walk around wearing masks. In such a situation, it's tough to know who genuinely likes you and who is secretly plotting against you. So, how do you tell the difference?
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How to read anyone's mind?
It's really tough to guess what's going on in someone else's head. People act all nice to your face but won't miss a chance to backstab you. Acharya Chanakya, in his 'Chanakya Niti', shared some simple tricks to easily find out what the person in front of you is really thinking. Let's check out these secret principles from him.
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Those who praise you too much
Acharya Chanakya advises you to stay away from people who constantly praise you for no good reason. He says such people only flatter you to fulfil their own hidden agendas. In such cases, some kind of greed or selfishness is always hiding in their minds.
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If they leave you in tough times
According to Chanakya Niti, you should test people during your difficult times to see if they genuinely care about your well-being. If someone who talks big about your welfare abandons you when you're in trouble, understand that they are capable of betraying you at any moment.
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Their behaviour in front of others
A person who tries to put you down or makes fun of you in front of others can betray you in any situation. You should never place your trust in such people or reveal your innermost thoughts to them.
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Eyes and words reveal secrets
According to Acharya Chanakya, a person's eyes act like a mirror to their mind, and the eyes never lie. Someone who has deceit, betrayal, or hidden motives towards you might speak in a sweet tone, but their eyes will show what their mind is really like.
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