These trees have a very special trait. They do not grow everywhere in the world. They grow naturally only in the Praslin and Curieuse areas of the Seychelles islands. You will mostly find these rare palm trees in the UNESCO-recognized Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve on Praslin island. They belong to the palm tree family. This is exactly why they look like regular palm trees.

Why does this seed grow so big?

Scientists researched this deeply. They say the harsh local environment forces these trees to develop such a massive seed. The huge seed stores a lot of nutrients inside. This stored energy helps the newly sprouting plant survive its early stages on the ground.