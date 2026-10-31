The monsoon season is almost over. Cold winter breezes have just started. You can use the Karnataka Rajyotsava holiday to plan a trip with your family or partner. You will find November the best time to visit green hills, coffee estates, historical monuments, and quiet beaches.

You do not need to travel outside the state. Karnataka has many beautiful spots that attract tourists from everywhere. You must visit Gokarna this November. You will love the beauty of Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and the Arabian Sea. You will find the coastal weather very pleasant right now.

You can also visit Half Moon Beach and the famous Mahabaleshwar Temple. You will enjoy this trip with your family and friends. You must follow local safety rules before stepping into the sea.