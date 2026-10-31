A girl died after choking during lunch at a school in Texas. Her parents have released surveillance footage showing her attempts to seek help before reaching school nurse's office. The viral video has drawn criticism of how the situation was handled.

The parents of an eight-year-old girl who died after choking during lunch at her elementary school in Texas have released surveillance footage showing her attempts to seek help before she was taken to hospital. The video has raised questions about how school staff responded to the emergency, with her family calling for an independent investigation.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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Adrian Thompson was eating in the cafeteria at Velma Penny Elementary School in Lindale, East Texas, when she began showing signs of distress in April. Her parents, Anna and the girl's father, recently shared the footage with CBS affiliate KYTX.

CCTV shows girl trying to get help

According to an investigative report and as also seen in the footage, Adrian approached an adult in the cafeteria and gestured towards her mouth, apparently indicating that she was choking. The woman directed her towards a dustbin and then asked whether she needed to use the bathroom.

Adrian left the cafeteria but returned shortly afterwards, still appearing distressed. The footage later shows her running along a corridor towards the school nurse's office.

The video does not show what happened inside the office. However, an investigative report said the nurse told authorities that she performed the Heimlich manoeuvre, used an anti-choking device and began CPR.

A 911 call was eventually made from the nurse's office, reporting that a child was choking. When the surveillance footage resumes, emergency responders are seen taking Adrian to an ambulance as chest compressions continue.

She was first taken to a hospital and later transferred to a children's hospital in Fort Worth. However, she died the following morning.

Parents question school's response

Adrian's mother, Anna Thompson, said the footage raised serious questions about the time taken to respond after her daughter first showed signs of choking.

She said she would still have been devastated by the loss even if staff had immediately tried to help, but the footage did not show the prompt response she had hoped to see.

The family is seeking a fresh, independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Adrian's death.

The Texas Rangers investigated the incident and classified it as an accident, concluding that no criminal offence had been committed, according to the report. The findings have not ended the family's concerns about the school's response.

Social media users call for first-aid training

The footage has prompted strong reactions online, with several users questioning whether school employees were adequately trained to handle choking emergencies.

Some called for mandatory first-aid, CPR and choking-response training for teachers and other school staff. Others said schools should review their emergency procedures and ensure that appropriate equipment is available.

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One user shared a personal account of a child choking at school and said another student had stepped in to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre when adults did not respond.

Several commenters also urged the family to seek accountability, while others expressed sympathy for Adrian's parents. The online reactions have renewed debate over whether basic emergency training should be compulsory for everyone responsible for children's safety at school.