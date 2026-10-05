People in Maharashtra's Umadi are in disbelief as they found petrol-like liquid in a farm well. A viral video shows them removing the substance and setting it alight with a matchstick. The well is around 300 metres from a petrol pump, prompting speculation about a possible underground leak.

A petrol-like liquid has been found floating on water in a farm well in Maharashtra's Sangli district, triggering concern among villagers and raising questions about a possible fuel leak. In viral videos from the site, people can be seen taking the liquid out from the well and burning it to check if it is actually some petrol-like substance.

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Petrol-like substance found in well

The incident was reported from Umadi village in Jat taluka, where the well belongs to farmer Dhundappa Mali. Locals said the water has had a strong fuel-like smell for around a year, but a fresh appearance of a visible liquid layer has renewed fears.

A video circulating online shows people removing the liquid from the well and pouring it onto the ground. The liquid is then shown catching fire when a matchstick is brought near it.

However, the substance has not been scientifically confirmed as petrol. Reports from the area say revenue officials have visited the site and recorded the situation, while further scientific testing is needed to establish exactly what the liquid is and where it came from.

Petrol pump leak suspected

The well is reportedly around 300 metres from a petrol pump. Villagers have therefore raised the possibility that fuel could have leaked from an underground storage tank or pipeline and reached the well. However, an inspection of the petrol pump reportedly found no leak, leaving the source unresolved.

The claim that petrol is naturally emerging from the ground is also misleading. Gasoline is a refined petroleum product made from crude oil at refineries, rather than a substance that occurs naturally underground in ready-to-use form.

Officials and locals are now seeking a detailed scientific examination. Residents have also been advised to stay away from flames and avoid using the affected well water until the substance is identified and the source is established.