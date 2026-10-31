A worm found in food served at a hostel in Greater Noida prompted a food safety inspection. Officials found a dirty chimney, broken tiles and waterlogging, suspended hostel’s food registration and ordered its kitchen shut until improvements are made.

A video showing a worm in food served reportedly at Nalanda Living GN Hostel in Knowledge Park-1, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has prompted an inspection and action by Food Safety Department against the kitchen. Students recorded the worm in their meal and shared the footage on social media. They alleged that despite paying lakhs of rupees in fees, they were being served poor-quality food.

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Food safety team finds hygiene problems

Food Safety Officer Mukesh Kumar inspected the hostel kitchen late at night after the video surfaced, according to a report by India Today. Officials found the kitchen chimney extremely dirty, several broken tiles and waterlogging at multiple places. The overall cleanliness and hygiene arrangements were also found unsatisfactory.

The department said preparing food under such conditions was not appropriate from a public health perspective.

Hostel's food registration suspended

The Food Safety Department suspended the hostel's food registration until the required improvements are made. It also ordered the kitchen to remain closed during the suspension period.

Officials warned that the registration could be cancelled if the deficiencies were not addressed within the stipulated time. The inspection team also collected a sample of soy chaap curry and sent it to a laboratory to assess its quality.

Further action will be taken based on the test results and the hostel's response to the inspection findings.

The Greater Noida incident comes a day after a similar food safety concern was reported at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University's Manjeera Boys Hostel in Hyderabad. On October 29, students said they spotted a lizard in a vessel of chole curry prepared for dinner. Videos circulated online, and students staged a protest demanding better food and hygiene.

The university, however, disputed the timing suggested by the footage. JNTU public relations officer Shravan G told Siasat.com that the video was recorded after mess hours, when the utensils had been moved to the washing area. He said the mess operated from 7.30 pm to 9 pm. The incident has added to concerns over food safety and hygiene in hostel messes across campuses.