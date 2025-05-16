- Home
- Lifestyle
- Bukingham Palace to Antilia: 5 unique features of Mukesh Ambani's and British Royal Family's house
Bukingham Palace to Antilia: 5 unique features of Mukesh Ambani's and British Royal Family's house
Antilia vs Buckingham Palace: Both Ambani's Antilia, Buckingham Palace are among world's most famous, expensive properties. London's Buckingham Palace is considered world's most expensive house, but Antilia boasts several features absent
| Updated : May 16 2025, 05:17 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Getty
1. Three Personal Helipads
Buckingham Palace reportedly has only one helipad, located in the garden. Mukesh Ambani's Antilia has three private helipads, allowing him to travel anywhere from his rooftop.
25
Image Credit : Getty
2. Six-Floor Private Parking Garage
Antilia has parking for 168 cars in a garage the size of a building, including a car service station. Buckingham Palace only parks limited royal vehicles.
35
Image Credit : Getty
3. Snow Room, Where Snow Falls Even in Summer
Antilia's Snow Room produces snow even in Mumbai's heat. Reports indicate Antilia uses an eco-friendly ventilation system for natural cooling, unlike Buckingham Palace.
45
Image Credit : Getty
4. 100% Earthquake-Proof Structure
Antilia is designed to withstand earthquakes up to 8 on the Richter scale. Buckingham Palace, while renovated, lacks this level of seismic protection.
55
Image Credit : Getty
5. Spa, Gym, Theater, Temple, Pool: All in One
Buckingham Palace is a royal heritage, but Antilia combines technology, luxury, and modern architecture uniquely. It offers 5-star hotel amenities and is considered a private skyscraper.
Top Stories