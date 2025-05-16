Eating chocolate at night can disrupt sleep due to the caffeine content in some chocolates.
Eating chocolate at night can contribute to tooth decay due to its sugar content.
Eating chocolate at night can lead to weight gain due to the high calorie content of some chocolates.
Eating chocolate at night can cause digestive problems like indigestion and heaviness.
Chocolate can cause stomach pain in those with lactose intolerance due to the milk content.
Eating chocolate at night can cause heartburn and gas in some individuals.
Eating chocolate at night can worsen allergy symptoms in individuals sensitive to chocolate.
