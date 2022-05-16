Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

On May 16, Buddhists will commemorate the auspicious anniversary of Buddha Purnima. On this day, post your wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, and Facebook status.

Buddhists are those who practise the faith. Buddhism is one of the world's most philosophical faiths. Every year, Buddhists worldwide honour Lord Buddha's enlightenment and birth on Buddha Purnima. Aside from that, the day occurs on the Hindu month Vaishakh's fool moon day. Buddha Purnima will be observed on May 16 this year. In India, the event is celebrated with zest and devotion.

According to legend, Gautam Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama in a Royal Family of Lumbini, Nepal, around the 6th-4th century BCE. For all Buddhists across the world, Buddha Purnima is one of the most important days.

As the day approaches, we've gathered some wishes, quotations, notes, and photographs for you to share with your friends and family. You may also use them to update your status on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes May the year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony! Happy Buddha Purnima!

Heartiest greetings on this pious occasion!

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

If the problem can be solved why worry? If the problem cannot be solved worrying will do you no good. Happy Buddha Purnima!

On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones.

May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! Happy Buddha Purnima!

Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima!

If you truly loved yourself, you could never hurt another. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May the Lord bless us all with good health!

Buddha Purnima 2022: Messages for WhatsApp, and Facebook status “Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

"Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most."

"You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger."

"The trouble is, you think you have time.”

"If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path."

“Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.”

"Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts."

“Train your mind to see something good in everything.”

"The quieter you become, the more you can hear."

