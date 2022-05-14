Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, time, significance, all you need to know about Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima 2022: Buddha Purnima will be celebrated this year on May 16, 2022. It is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Baisakh month, (April or May). From what is the time for the puja to its significance, here is all you need to know.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima is known by also known as Vaishaka, Vesak, and Buddha's Birthday. Buddha Purnima is observed in April or May on the full moon day of the Baisakh month annually. This year, there is a lot of confusion on whether it will be celebrated on May 15 (Sunday) or May 16 (Monday). Buddha Purnima, the day when Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment, will be held on Monday, May 16 this year. As per the yogic culture, Buddha Purnima is believed to be a significant day as this is the third Purnima (full moon) after the earth shifts to the northern run to the sun. This is also the day when Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment.

Since Gautam Buddha had attained enlightenment on this day, it came to know as Buddha Purnima and is commemorated by Buddhists and Hindus, across the world. It is a major festival in countries such as India, Bhutan, Nepal, Burma, Tibet, Thailand, Indonesia and more. ALSO READ: World Hypertension Day 2022: Know date, history, significance of this day

Buddha Purnima 2022: Tithi and Puja Time

As per reports, the tithi for Buddha Purnima puja is expected to begin at 12:45 PM on Sunday and will end at 9:43 AM on Monday. What is Buddha Purnima’s connection with Gautam Buddha? Guatma Buddha was born as ‘Siddhartha Gautama’. He was born in the 6th–4th century BCE, Lumbini, near Kapilavastu, Shakya republic, Kosala kingdom (now in Nepal). Gautam Buddha’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Buddha Purnima. It is believed that on this very day, Gautam Buddha had attained enlightenment. He died at Kusinara, Malla republic, Magadha kingdom (now Kasia, India).

Buddha Purnima 2022: Celebration

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, people across the world offer prayers to Lord Buddha, seeking knowledge and wisdom. People also visit Buddhist temples and make some donations for the needy. Some devotees meditate, observe fasts, read the holy scriptures of the Buddhist religion, etc.

Buddha Purnima 2022: Significance: Lord Buddha preached Dharma (duty), harmony, non-violence, and kindness. At the age of 30, Gautam Buddha left his worldly possessions and princedom to lead a life in search of truth. He did so also to seek penance in the hopes of liberating himself from suffering.

