5 6 Image Credit : Getty

4. Dona Paula: A symbol of a tragic love story

People call Dona Paula beach the 'Lover's Paradise'. Watching the beauty of the Arabian Sea from the jetty here is a sweet experience. There's a tragic love story behind the name of this place. The story goes that the viceroy's daughter, Dona Paula, fell in love with a local fisherman. But when her father didn't agree to their marriage, she is said to have committed suicide by jumping from the cliff. The 'Image of India' statue here is also a must-see.