Goa Travel: These 5 famous Goa spots are straight out of a Bollywood movie!
Heading to Goa? From the hidden Butterfly Beach to the bustling Anjuna Market, we've listed the top 5 spots you absolutely cannot miss on your trip.
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Going to Goa? If you don't see these 5 places, your trip is a waste!
For many Indians, Goa is the ultimate dream destination. Our Bollywood movies have grandly showcased Goa's beautiful beaches and Portuguese-era buildings, making everyone want to visit. Whether you're a movie buff, an adventure lover, a shopaholic, or a foodie, Goa has something for you. So, do you know the top 5 places you absolutely can't miss on this trip?
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1. Butterfly Beach: A secret island for lovers
If there's one hidden and peaceful beach in Goa, it's Butterfly Beach. People also call it 'Honeymoon Beach'. Tucked away in a dense forest, this beach is the perfect choice for couples seeking privacy. It gets its name because the beach is shaped like a butterfly and you can see colourful butterflies on the surrounding trees. The vibe here is next level for those who love old-school, quiet beaches.
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2. Fontainhas, São Tomé: For colourful photos
If you want to click some crazy photos for Instagram, you must visit the Fontainhas area in Panaji. Built in the 18th century, this area is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. The houses here are very colourful, in the Portuguese style. These are the same beautiful streets we often see in movies and songs. Walking among these colourful buildings makes you feel like you're in a European country.
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3. Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception
This church in the heart of Panaji is the oldest and most famous in Goa. Built in 1541, this sparkling white church houses Goa's second-largest bell. Stairs on both sides lead up to the church, which sits on a hill. Every year in December, a huge number of tourists come to see the festival held here.
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4. Dona Paula: A symbol of a tragic love story
People call Dona Paula beach the 'Lover's Paradise'. Watching the beauty of the Arabian Sea from the jetty here is a sweet experience. There's a tragic love story behind the name of this place. The story goes that the viceroy's daughter, Dona Paula, fell in love with a local fisherman. But when her father didn't agree to their marriage, she is said to have committed suicide by jumping from the cliff. The 'Image of India' statue here is also a must-see.
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5. Anjuna Flea Market: A festival for shoppers
Love shopping? Then you have to go to the Anjuna Flea Market. They call it the 'Queen of Hippy Flea Markets'. Here, you can find handicrafts, stylish clothes, and gift articles for very low prices. Along with shopping, you can enjoy live music and band performances. You can also chill at the shacks next to the beach, eating amazing seafood. But don't forget to bargain hard when you shop here!
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