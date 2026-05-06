Hyderabad Summer: Coolest Spots to Take Your Kids and Beat the Heat!
Summer holidays are here! If you can't make it to Ooty or Shimla, don't worry. Hyderabad and its nearby areas have plenty of cool places. We've listed the best spots for you to go and have a blast with your kids.
Summer tourist spots in Hyderabad
Cool trip in Hyderabad
The summer sun is blazing, and kids just want to chill out in a cool place. Luckily, Hyderabad has many such spots. They can enjoy water games and have a lot of fun. These places are perfect for a day trip—you can go in the morning and be back by evening.
- Wonderla: This is a fantastic amusement park on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It has both water games and land rides. Kids and parents can both have a great time here. You can easily spend the whole day enjoying yourself.
- Ocean Park and Jalavihar: These parks also have great water games. Ocean Park is in Gandipet, on the city's outskirts, while Jalavihar is right in the heart of the city, near Hussain Sagar. Their ticket prices are also lower compared to Wonderla.
- Snow World: To escape the intense heat, head to Snow World, an artificial snow park in Hyderabad. It's located on Lower Tank Bund road, near Hussain Sagar. A visit here feels like you've gone to the Himalayas! You can have a great time playing in the snow.
Weekend tour
There are many cool places in and around Hyderabad perfect for a weekend trip with the kids. Children can enjoy nature, and parents can get a much-needed break from work stress. Let's see what these places are.
- Ananthagiri Hills (Vikarabad): Just 70 kilometres from Hyderabad, Ananthagiri Hills is the best place for trekking and nature lovers in summer. The weather here is cool and pleasant.
- Mallela Theertham Waterfall: This waterfall is located in the dense Nallamala forest and is a great relief during summer. You can enjoy the beauty of the dense forest and spend some cool time near the waterfall. However, it is about 200 km away from Hyderabad.
- Singur Dam: This is an irrigation and drinking water project located 100 kilometres from Hyderabad. Built on the Manjeera river, this project is a big attraction for tourists. Boating is available here, so kids and adults can have a fun time.
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