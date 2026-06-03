Craving Mishti Doi? Here Are 9 Legendary Kolkata Sweet Shops You Must Visit
For Bengalis, Mishti Doi is not just a dessert, it's an emotion. Every celebration and big meal feels incomplete without it. We've got you covered with a list of Kolkata's top shops for the absolute best Mishti Doi.
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Mishti Doi
For Bengalis, the taste of Mishti Doi is timeless. Whether it's a festival or the end of a grand meal, a serving of sweet curd is a must. Here's our guide to the best Mishti Doi spots in Kolkata.
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Putiram
Putiram is a popular sweet shop in the book-lovers' hub of College Street. While famous for its kachori-chholar dal, this 170-year-old shop also makes amazing Mishti Doi using traditional methods.
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Jugal
Jugal's is one of South Kolkata's most popular sweet shops, established in 1925. They slow-boil the milk for a long time, which gives their famous Mishti Doi its distinct reddish colour.
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Bowbazar
This 180-year-old shop in Bowbazar is a trusted name for Mishti Doi. You can find three varieties here: Aam Doi (mango curd), Sada Doi (plain curd), and the classic Mishti Doi.
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Bowbazar
For 50 years, this shop has been very popular for its white Mishti Doi. During summers, they also make a special version using Himsagar mangoes, which is a must-try.
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Dhakuria shop
At this Dhakuria shop, the small 100-250 gram pots of doi are the fastest-selling items. They also serve a really good Aam Doi (mango curd) during the summer season.
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Hindusthan Sweets
Hindusthan Sweets is another iconic shop whose doi is famous across the city. Bengalis absolutely love the rich and creamy texture of their Mishti Doi.
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Ganguram
Ganguram is one of Bengal's most traditional and heritage sweet shops. The taste of their Mishti Doi is unforgettable and will leave you wanting more.
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Amrita Sweets in Fariapukur
This shop's doi is still a favourite among the city's older generation. If you ask them for the best doi in town, many will point you straight to Amrita Sweets in Fariapukur.
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College Street
This small shop in College Street has been famous for its Mishti Doi for ages. It was a favourite of legends like Satyajit Ray, Suchitra Sen, and even Kishore Kumar.
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