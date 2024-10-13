Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bijoya Dashami 2024: Rosogolla to Mishti Doi-10 Iconic Bengali Sweets to enjoy with family

    Sweet shops bustle with activity on Dashami morning from Kolkata to rural Bengal. 'Bijoya' sweets are deeply intertwined with Bengali culture on this day, symbolizing the sweet exchange of Vijaya greetings. Here's a list of 10 iconic Bengali sweets.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    article_image2

    If you're Bengali, you're likely a Rosogolla lover. The mere mention of this sweet delicacy is enough to make your mouth water. It tops the list of the most delicious Bengali sweets.

    article_image3

    Malpua is a beloved sweet not just in Bengal, but across India. Paired with Rabri, it's an irresistible treat. Malpua is as delightful to look at as it is to eat.

    article_image4

    This traditional sweet, made with tiny boondi-like balls in vibrant colors, has effortlessly captured the hearts of food lovers. Mihidana, made with besan, ghee, sugar, saffron, and rice, is world-renowned.

    article_image5

    Pantua is a favorite among many sweet enthusiasts. Who doesn't love the soft, spongy texture of Pantua? This beloved Bengali sweet is quite different from Gulab Jamun.

    article_image6

    Sandesh is a beloved sweet among food-loving Bengalis. This delightful treat is an integral part of Bengali celebrations and auspicious occasions. It's a must-have for Bijoya's sweet exchange.

    article_image7

    For many Bengalis, Mishti Doi is the quintessential dessert. Few people dislike this sweet yogurt. It's a staple in festive feasts, elaborate meals, and everyday diets.

    article_image8

    It's hard to find a Bengali who doesn't mention Kheer Kadam when talking about Bijoya sweets. This incredibly delicious sweet is a true Bengali favorite.

    article_image9

    Similar to Rosogolla, Chomchom is rich in protein and calcium, being made from paneer. For a healthier version, soak it in date syrup instead of sugar syrup.

    article_image10

    Langcha evokes memories of Shaktigarh, and vice-versa. Bengali cuisine boasts a rich variety of sweets, from Rosogolla, Kalakand, Sandesh, and Nadu to modern chocolate confections. To understand Bengalis, one must know their sweets.

    article_image11

    Modern Kolkata has embraced fusion Rosogolla. Artisans have innovated, introducing baked Rosogolla alongside the traditional version, adding a new dimension to dessert.

