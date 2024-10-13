Bijoya Dashami 2024: Rosogolla to Mishti Doi-10 Iconic Bengali Sweets to enjoy with family

Sweet shops bustle with activity on Dashami morning from Kolkata to rural Bengal. 'Bijoya' sweets are deeply intertwined with Bengali culture on this day, symbolizing the sweet exchange of Vijaya greetings. Here's a list of 10 iconic Bengali sweets.

'Bijoya' sweets are deeply intertwined with Bengali culture on this day, symbolizing the sweet exchange of Vijaya greetings. Here's a list of 10 iconic Bengali sweets.

If you're Bengali, you're likely a Rosogolla lover. The mere mention of this sweet delicacy is enough to make your mouth water. It tops the list of the most delicious Bengali sweets.

Malpua is a beloved sweet not just in Bengal, but across India. Paired with Rabri, it's an irresistible treat. Malpua is as delightful to look at as it is to eat.

This traditional sweet, made with tiny boondi-like balls in vibrant colors, has effortlessly captured the hearts of food lovers. Mihidana, made with besan, ghee, sugar, saffron, and rice, is world-renowned.

Pantua is a favorite among many sweet enthusiasts. Who doesn't love the soft, spongy texture of Pantua? This beloved Bengali sweet is quite different from Gulab Jamun.

Sandesh is a beloved sweet among food-loving Bengalis. This delightful treat is an integral part of Bengali celebrations and auspicious occasions. It's a must-have for Bijoya's sweet exchange.

For many Bengalis, Mishti Doi is the quintessential dessert. Few people dislike this sweet yogurt. It's a staple in festive feasts, elaborate meals, and everyday diets.

It's hard to find a Bengali who doesn't mention Kheer Kadam when talking about Bijoya sweets. This incredibly delicious sweet is a true Bengali favorite.

Similar to Rosogolla, Chomchom is rich in protein and calcium, being made from paneer. For a healthier version, soak it in date syrup instead of sugar syrup.

Langcha evokes memories of Shaktigarh, and vice-versa. Bengali cuisine boasts a rich variety of sweets, from Rosogolla, Kalakand, Sandesh, and Nadu to modern chocolate confections. To understand Bengalis, one must know their sweets.

Modern Kolkata has embraced fusion Rosogolla. Artisans have innovated, introducing baked Rosogolla alongside the traditional version, adding a new dimension to dessert.

Latest Videos