    Best cooking oil for heart health: Reduce risk of heart disease

    Certain oils can help reduce the risk of heart disease. This article explores the best cooking oils for heart health and their benefits.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 5:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    Best Cooking Oil for Heart Health

    Unhealthy fats can lead to high blood pressure, heart attacks, and artery blockages. Many people use refined oils or opt for oil-free cooking to avoid these risks. However, healthy fats are essential. Let’s explore which cooking oils are best for heart health.

    How does cooking oil affect heart health?

    Cooking oil directly impacts cholesterol levels. Health experts recommend using oils rich in saturated fats, like coconut oil and ghee, as they resist oxidation during heating and don't release harmful trans fats. Oils like corn, soybean, and rice bran help raise good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol.

    According to the National Institutes of Health, heating oil breaks down its compounds, leading to oxidation and the release of free radicals, which can harm health and increase the risk of cellular damage. The American Heart Association also considers palm and coconut oils beneficial for health.

    Which cooking oils should heart patients use?

    Avocado Oil

    According to the National Institutes of Health, avocado oil contains oleic acid, which helps lower bad cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease. Additionally, it can alleviate joint issues, such as knee pain, and prevent blood sugar spikes after meals. Regular use of avocado oil also lowers the risk of metabolic diseases.

    Sesame Oil

    Sesame oil benefits health in many ways. It is rich in omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids, which help reduce cholesterol and fat deposits in the body, making it beneficial for heart patients. According to the National Institutes of Health, sesame oil is also high in antioxidants, which promote heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease while protecting mental health.

    Olive Oil

    Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats and rich in Vitamin E. Using it in cooking reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. It also helps keep blood vessels healthy and prevents blood clotting, thereby reducing the chances of heart attack and stroke. A study by the American Heart Association found that consuming just half a teaspoon of olive oil daily can help prevent heart disease.

    Rice Bran Oil

    Rice bran oil is also very beneficial for our health. It is rich in oryzanol antioxidants, which help control bad cholesterol and protect against fatty liver disease. The polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats in this oil prevent heart problems, while the tocotrienols and plant sterols help reduce bad cholesterol levels.

