Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Berry to Kale: 5 best-ever smoothies for weight loss in summers

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

    Getting in shape entails consuming foods that are both healthy and nutritious, but they must also be pleasant. As a result, here is a list of flavorful and delectable summer smoothies to help you get in shape.

    Berry to Kale 5 best ever smoothies for weight loss in summers gcw

    Weight control is a problem for practically everyone, especially after the winter season! We tend to skip out on our fitness routines and healthy eating habits when we wear layers of clothing. But summer is soon here, and the scorching heat will provide no excuse for us not to reveal some skin. Getting in shape entails consuming foods that are both healthy and nutritious, but they must also be pleasant. As a result, here is a list of flavorful and delectable summer smoothies to help you get in shape.

    Berry smoothie

    Combining a non-dairy, low-calorie smoothie with a nearly equal dose of high-quality protein and decent carbohydrates first thing in the morning is a terrific place to start for anybody seeking to reduce weight and be healthy. Starting your day with this smoothie will help your body break its overnight fast, and the carbs from nutritious, mixed berries paired with high-quality protein will provide you with the immediate energy and protein intake your body need first thing in the morning.

    Berry to Kale 5 best ever smoothies for weight loss in summers gcw

    Kale smoothie

    With such a low protein count, this smoothie wouldn't qualify as a meal replacement, but it does pair well with an omelet. You would need ripe banana, parsley, spinach,ginger, kale, lime juice and water. Voila! You are ready to go.

    Also Read | Want to ditch white sugar? Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for

    Berry to Kale 5 best ever smoothies for weight loss in summers gcw

    Banana smoothie

    If you're searching for a quick breakfast that you can make in a matter of minutes, this smoothie is for you! All you have to do is combine frozen bananas and honey and you're ready to go.

    Also Read | Amla for hair: Get glowing, radiant skin from this Ayurvedic superfood

    Berry to Kale 5 best ever smoothies for weight loss in summers gcw

    Raspberry smoothie

    The cocoa powder is high in flavonoids, which are beneficial to both the brain and the heart, and it also gives the smoothie a chocolate flavour. In addition to the beneficial cocoa, this smoothie has other healthy ingredients such as raspberries, which are high in immune-boosting vitamin C, and spinach, which is high in stimulating B vitamins. It also contains almond or cashew butter.

    Berry to Kale 5 best ever smoothies for weight loss in summers gcw

    Mango Smoothie

    Summer isn't complete without a variety of mango-flavored meals, and all you need is a smoothie recipe using mangos as the headliner. The deliciousness of mango pulp, milk, and yoghurt will make you smile from ear to ear!

    Also Read | Breakfast that can control your 'blood sugar' levels: protein to fibre-rich fruits and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Healthy tips to take care this summer for people with diabetes - adt

    Healthy tips to take care this summer for people with diabetes

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance RBA

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports - adt

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports

    Recent Stories

    Why is this year good for Rashmika Mandanna? Here are 5 reasons RBA

    Why is this year good for Rashmika Mandanna? Here are 5 reasons

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64 megapixel triple back camera reveals company gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64-megapixel triple back camera, reveals company

    Watch Giant alligator takes tour on Florida streets on Easter weekend; leaves netizens horrified-tgy

    Watch: Giant alligator takes tour on Florida streets on Easter weekend; leaves netizens horrified

    Planning for IVF? Here are critical things to remember for successful IVF pregnancy RBA

    Planning for IVF? Here are critical things to remember for successful IVF pregnancy

    Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi expresses desire to become Rajasthan CM gcw

    Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi, expresses desire to become Rajasthan CM

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon