Berry to Kale: 5 best-ever smoothies for weight loss in summers

Getting in shape entails consuming foods that are both healthy and nutritious, but they must also be pleasant. As a result, here is a list of flavorful and delectable summer smoothies to help you get in shape.

Weight control is a problem for practically everyone, especially after the winter season! We tend to skip out on our fitness routines and healthy eating habits when we wear layers of clothing. But summer is soon here, and the scorching heat will provide no excuse for us not to reveal some skin. Getting in shape entails consuming foods that are both healthy and nutritious, but they must also be pleasant. As a result, here is a list of flavorful and delectable summer smoothies to help you get in shape. Berry smoothie Combining a non-dairy, low-calorie smoothie with a nearly equal dose of high-quality protein and decent carbohydrates first thing in the morning is a terrific place to start for anybody seeking to reduce weight and be healthy. Starting your day with this smoothie will help your body break its overnight fast, and the carbs from nutritious, mixed berries paired with high-quality protein will provide you with the immediate energy and protein intake your body need first thing in the morning.

Kale smoothie With such a low protein count, this smoothie wouldn't qualify as a meal replacement, but it does pair well with an omelet. You would need ripe banana, parsley, spinach,ginger, kale, lime juice and water. Voila! You are ready to go. Also Read | Want to ditch white sugar? Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for

Banana smoothie If you're searching for a quick breakfast that you can make in a matter of minutes, this smoothie is for you! All you have to do is combine frozen bananas and honey and you're ready to go. Also Read | Amla for hair: Get glowing, radiant skin from this Ayurvedic superfood

Raspberry smoothie The cocoa powder is high in flavonoids, which are beneficial to both the brain and the heart, and it also gives the smoothie a chocolate flavour. In addition to the beneficial cocoa, this smoothie has other healthy ingredients such as raspberries, which are high in immune-boosting vitamin C, and spinach, which is high in stimulating B vitamins. It also contains almond or cashew butter.