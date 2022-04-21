Amla for hair: Get glowing, radiant skin from this Ayurvedic superfood

One of the most remarkable and popular qualities of amla is its impact on skin.

Ayurvedic gem Amla or Indian gooseberry is a storehouse of nutrients that make it a must have for everyone. According to the 'Historical Dictionary of Indian Food' by KT Achaya, Amla is one of the most ancient fruits now recognized as one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin C.

It is one of the items recommended by Sushruta for universal everyday consumption that transcended restrictions of body type and season, notes the book. The desi superfood can fight off cough, ulcers, constipation, manage diabetes, cholesterol and give you amazing skin and hair.

One of the most remarkable and popular qualities of amla is its impact on skin. Amla is loaded with skin-friendly Vitamin C which can do wonders for all your skin woes. It is said that fresh amla juice contains 20 times as much vitamin C as is present in orange juice.

Amla purifies the blood and fights toxins which help you get a beautiful and radiant skin. The rich antioxidants of amla also help delay the effects of premature aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and give you a young and supple skin. Consuming amla or amla juice regularly can also help keep dead skin cells, acne and occurrence of pimples bay.

Eat it Raw: Since the fruit is quite bitter, it can get quite hard to ingest all by its own. However, there are people who do that too. Raw amla is the best way to make most of its nutritious and beauty benefits. To have them raw, wash the Indian gooseberries and cut them in small pieces. You can dip them in honey or sprinkle some chaat masala to make it more palatable.

Face Mask: You can combat majority of regular skin and beauty woes with easy DIY amla face packs. For a smooth and radiant skin, you can mix amla powder, honey and yogurt to make a quick face mask. Leave it on till it dries (approximately 15-20 min) and then rinse it off with cold water.

For oily skin, you can mix two portions of amla powder with some rose water and apply the pack on your face. Leave it till it dries, and wash it off.