Beneficial tips to aid you in curbing tea, coffee cravings this winters
Excess of anything can prove fatal and harmful to your health, especially during winters. So, here's how to control your craving for excess coffee and tea.
Mornings are just incomplete without our favorite cup of coffee or tea. However, this can tend to be exceeded a bit during winters. While we love cozy hot drinks this season, overconsumption can be a painful reality. Caffeine is known to lift your mood.
But we do not want to end up having ten cups of coffee or tea every day and turn it into an addiction. There are times when we end up craving caffeine. The high intake of caffeine can even lead to stress or disrupted sleep. Curb that once and for all when you know how to control your craving for coffee and tea.
Below are three important ways to help you in curbing your tea and coffee cravings in the winter season.
Try an alternative instead of tea or coffee:
Switch up your regular tea or coffee with alternatives like herbal tea, turmeric, or elaichi milk. They help in digestion and also are a healthy alternative to it. For all those coffee lovers, a de-caffeinated coffee version may be a better idea to prevent caffeine addiction.
Always ensure to get ample sleep:
Your sleep schedule matters the most. Ensuring you're getting good sleep is another way to deal with coffee or tea addiction. Getting proper sleep will ensure that you have energy throughout the day. It aids you in cutting down the tea and coffee consumption.
Commence the day with warm lemon water:
No matter if you are an early riser or not, whenever you start your day, it is best to start your day with lukewarm lemon water. The warm lemon water also improves digestion.
