Beneficial tips to aid you in curbing tea, coffee cravings this winters

Excess of anything can prove fatal and harmful to your health, especially during winters. So, here's how to control your craving for excess coffee and tea.

Image: Getty Images

Mornings are just incomplete without our favorite cup of coffee or tea. However, this can tend to be exceeded a bit during winters. While we love cozy hot drinks this season, overconsumption can be a painful reality. Caffeine is known to lift your mood.

But we do not want to end up having ten cups of coffee or tea every day and turn it into an addiction. There are times when we end up craving caffeine. The high intake of caffeine can even lead to stress or disrupted sleep. Curb that once and for all when you know how to control your craving for coffee and tea.

Below are three important ways to help you in curbing your tea and coffee cravings in the winter season.