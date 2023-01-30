Cues on how the dating game of Gen Z can be like in 2023
Today the youth has a unique and different perspective towards dating compared to how dating was in the past. In the world of friendships, romantic relationships, long-term commitments, and situationships, here is what the dating game of Gen Z looks like in 2023.
Much like the Internet, the way we date has changed over the past decade. The older generations would have to wait in hopes of meeting someone they might find attractive through chance encounters, friends, or family. In today's world, dating apps ensure you can scroll through thousands of potential matches in less than a minute.
Naturally, with this 'love tech', the new generation's perspective towards dating is markedly different from how dating got viewed in the past. In many ways, it has made dating more intelligent and intentional among Gen Zs. Here are a few cues on what the dating game of Gen Z can be like in 2023.
In a recent interview with an entertainment publication, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO of House of Aisle, spoke about what the dating game for gen Z looks like.
Today youth demands Authenticity:
Gen-Z is genuine, vocal, and proud about who they are. While being yourself might seem silly, this generation believes it's better to be yourself early in relationships rather than tell little white lies to impress a date.
Reinventing the concept of Single:
For the newest generation of daters today, being single is much more purposeful and needed. Gaining self-confidence and self-worth alone have gained more importance than depending on a partner to fulfill those needs.
Emotional Connection more pivotal than flings:
Dating has become a thin line and delicate balance. Gen-Zs are over the 'hookup' phase and are finding new ways to fulfill dating needs that fit into their lives smoothly. Having a in-depth emotional connection with a guy has taken the focal point in their relationship dynamics.
