Back to office? Here are 7 tips to improve your health at work

After the hiatus of two years, the work from office has resumed. However, working for 8 hours or more than that six days in front of a monitor can easily take a toll on your body. From avoiding eye strain and tension neck syndrome to avoiding the extra calories that coworkers leave temptingly on their desks, here are a few health tips to stay healthy and fit at work.



1) Be careful with your snacks,

The snacks consumed by your coworkers don't mean it's good for you. Don't consume it, be careful with your snacking habits, it could add a few calories to your body. Also, having candies and sweets is not healthy. Instead, go out for minutes, get a breath of fresh air, and return.

2) Drink water,

It's a known fact yet ignored. Drinking water regularly will keep your body energised, and you'll feel fresh. While tyring working hours drains your body, having water will boost it. If not water, have fruits that are rich in water sources, such as oranges, grapefruit, grapes, watermelon, and apples.



3) Exercise,

We understand how complicated it is to manage the hours, but it's great to take a walk after lunch for a few minutes. It helps burn the gained calories and also re-energises and refreshes. Also, use stairs instead of lifts while reaching the office and home.

4) A balanced diet,

Having a healthy lunch is important while working, which helps in de-stressing and energising. In addition, having reasonable portions of food is essential. Manage your protein, carbs and fiber, accordingly.



5) Tension neck syndrome,

TNS can occur when the neck and upper shoulders are fixed in an odd position for a long. It usually happens when people, while working, talk on the phone and then experience a strain on the neck. Avoid doing it; instead, use speakers or headphones. Also, make sure you sit straight where your eyes and the monitor are in alliance.

6) Eyestrain,

Another problem, it can cause headaches, difficulty focusing, and increased sensitivity to light. Maintain an arm's distance between your screen and your eye. You should read comfortably; if not, manage your word length and screen light according to your need.