Men skincare alert: Here are 3 important, hassle-free tips for this summer

When it comes to skincare, most guys want to keep things as basic as possible. Men, on the other hand, are growing more interested in self-care as time goes on. Some basic improvements are suggested that are not demanding and offer long-term effects. Men's skin is often oily and rough, and it is continuously exposed to outside elements such as pollution and sunshine. It also confronts challenges as a result of bad sleeping habits, stress, and a poor diet. Oily, dry, normal, sensitive, or combo skin all require a different range of solutions to treat your issues.

Cleansing This is the most crucial condition for preventing pollution and oil leaks. The first step of the day is to use a cleanser to clean your face. It's also straightforward to grasp. Impurities may be removed by simply washing your face with a cleanser twice a day, once in the morning and once at night. Using the proper cleanser for your skin type will help you clear your pores and avoid acne. For oily skin, AHA-BHA facewash is advised.

Moisturising with/without serum Over time, men's skin takes a pounding. This is caused by substances present in air pollution, and UV radiation. The next step is to moisturise your skin. When used before a moisturiser, an active ingredient serum assists in skin restoration. Rather than over-hydrating, hydrate, minimise, and preserve the skin's protective barrier. The serum should be chosen based on the problem at hand.