Avoid consuming excess common salt: Here are 7 health risks

Consuming excessive amounts of raw salt can be harmful to your health due to the high sodium content. Sodium is an essential mineral that your body needs to function properly, but too much of it can have negative effects on various aspects of your health. Here are some reasons why having raw salt in excess can be harmful.

To maintain good health, it's advisable to consume salt in moderation and focus on a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients from whole foods. If you have specific health concerns or conditions, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized guidance.

High Blood Pressure: Sodium plays a significant role in regulating fluid balance in your body. Consuming too much sodium can lead to an increase in blood volume, which in turn can raise your blood pressure. High blood pressure (hypertension) is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems.

Cardiovascular Health: Excessive sodium intake can contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. High blood pressure, which is often caused by excessive sodium consumption, can damage the arteries and increase the risk of these conditions.

Kidney Function: Your kidneys are responsible for filtering waste products from your blood. Excess sodium can put strain on the kidneys, potentially leading to reduced kidney function over time. People with existing kidney problems may be particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of high sodium intake.

Fluid Retention and Edema: Too much sodium can lead to fluid retention in your body, causing swelling and edema, particularly in the extremities. This can be uncomfortable and may exacerbate other health conditions.

Osteoporosis: Some research suggests that a high-sodium diet may contribute to calcium loss in the bones, which could increase the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened and brittle bones.

Digestive Health: Excessive sodium intake might contribute to stomach discomfort and other digestive issues for some individuals.